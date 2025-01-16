Cancer Thrivers

media release: The Cancer Thriver Circle is a Nationwide team of women and men who support, honor, guide and thrive with one another in the midst of various stages and types of cancer. National medical and wellness experts, such as oncologists, phycologists and nutritionists join the monthly conversations to provide education and empowerment. Founded in 2022, the Cancer Thriver Support Group not only brings women together in a joyful space of encouragement, but provides the tools and resources to live their healthiest lives.

Meetings are held the third Thursday of each month from 6:00 - 7:30pm CST at the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness Center in Madison, Wisconsin, with virtual access provided after registration. Along with learning and supporting one another, the Thrivers create opportunities to laugh and have fun! Regular meet-ups are also scheduled at local venues and parks.