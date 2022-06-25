Candace Griffin, Matt Lesniak, Sarah Burgess

Cargo Coffee-East Washington 750 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Songwriter Stew is a new monthly happening at Cargo Coffee East. Several songwriters play short sets of original songs centered around an idea/theme. After each songwriter plays a short set, everyone take the stage together at the end for one more song each, in-the-round style. Free.

