Candidate Town Hall on Childcare and Paid Leave

media release: A non-partisan town hall with federal, state, and local candidates to discuss the state of childcare and paid family leave in Wisconsin and the United States as well as candidates’ plans to address the needs of moms and families. 3 candidates (Rep. Francesca Hong of Assembly District 76, Erik Olsen, candidate for WI 2nd Congressional District, and Andrew Hysell, candidate for Assembly District 48) have confirmed their attendance.

Thursday, October 10th, 2024 at 6:00 pm CT, Sensory Zone, 1736 Roth St. Madison

Since 2019 , childcare costs in Wisconsin have increased by 6 percent with the most drastic increases occurring since the expiration of essential ARPA funding. The cost of childcare for 2 children is now 108% more than the average rent, and the state’s supply of licensed childcare providers has decreased by over 2%. Wisconsin law currently protects only 2 weeks of unpaid care time for certain workers and federal law only protects 12 weeks of unpaid care time for certain workers.