"Candide" Preview
Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Join General Director Kathryn Smith in person for a one-hour preview of Candide, discussing Voltaire, Bernstein, the history of Candide, and Madison Opera’s production. Studio Artist Brianna Murray will perform an aria from the opera. Community Previews are FREE and open to the public.
