Candlelight Hike

media release: Spend a night with family and friends under the stars at Blue Mound State Park for an illuminated hike from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm on Saturday, October 5th. Climb the illuminated 40-foot-tall East Tower, navigate the lantern-lit staircase, and hike a 1.4 mile the illuminated John Minix Trail. The Friends of Blue Mound State Park will host a bonfire to warm up and refreshments at the picnic shelter at the top of the mound.

Visit the open shelter near the playground for refreshments. This event is FREE to attend with state park admission. Guests may purchase Friends of Blue Mound State Park merchandise, cookies, snacks, and more.