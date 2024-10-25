Candlelight Hike

media release: Join us on the Woodland Trail. The moderately hilly trail winds through the Woods at Governor Nelson State Park for 1.2 miles. It will be illuminated by over 300 candle bags.

The hike will begin at the bonfires by the beach, where hot chocolate will be served. Halfway through the hike, join the Friends of Governor Nelson State Park at the Hogan House for s'mores.

Park at the beach parking lot. Dress for all types of weather, as this event will happen rain or shine. A vehicle admission sticker is required and may be purchased at the office upon arrival. Flush toilets will be available at the boat launch.

Consider bringing a water bottle, flashlights, warm clothing and sturdy hiking footwear.