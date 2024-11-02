Candlelight Hike and Campfire

media release: Join us for a night on the trails. The path with be illuminated by candlelight on the trail nearest the Lodge and will conclude with a campfire. This is a drop-in event, so please come anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Please park in the Lodge parking lot and meet by the campfire ring. This hike is at night, so please prepare for the weather.

5:30 – 8 p.m.