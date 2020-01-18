Candlelight Hike/Snowshoe

press release: Hiking by candlelight, a bonfire, roasted marshmallows and warm refreshments. Friends of Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center will line the trails with candle-powered luminaries to welcome and guide hikers. Volunteers will be on hand for assistance and information. There are two trails available. One trail is 1.5 miles and another “Family Loop” is only .36 miles. The Northern Cross Science Foundation astronomers will be on site to help you view the night sky through telescopes or to talk about the stars if it is cloudy. Members of the Horicon Marsh Bird Club will be on the trail conducting short owl talks and calling for owls. You can also learn about Wisconsin’s mammals on the short “Family Loop” trail!

The event is sponsored and hosted by the Friends of Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center and Wisconsin DNR. The Education Center will be open for people to warm up, view the 20 minute “Horicon Marsh Story”, or have the kids do a fun craft to bring home! Warm beverages and light snacks will be available inside the center as well as a bake sale. Roast your own marshmallows or grab a hot chocolate outside in the picnic shelter. The Horicon Marsh Explorium will also be open at a discounted rate for people to learn about Horicon Marsh through these new interactive displays.

Admission to the event is free; however, please consider bringing a non-perishable food item or hats/gloves/mittens for our food drive and mitten campaign to be donated to local schools and food pantries. Multiple baskets will also be raffled off to help support the Friends group and future candlelight events.

You are welcome to bring your own snowshoes if conditions permit. Leashed pets are allowed on the trails but not in the building.

For more information, call 920-387-7893. The center is located at N7725 Hwy 28, Horicon, WI between Horicon and Mayville. The Friends and DNR staff invite everyone to join them for the fun event! www.horiconmarsh.org

Parking is limited at the education center and will be prioritized for handicap and families with small children. Free shuttles will be available from Mayville and Horicon from 4:30-9:30pm. The Mayville Shuttle will be located at Theiler Park. The address is N8282 County Road TW, Mayville, WI 53050. The Horicon Shuttle will be located in the Bethesda parking lot at 620 Washington St, Horicon, WI 53032. Dogs will be allowed on the shuttles.