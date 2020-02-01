Candlelight Hike/Snowshoe

press release: Join the Friends of New Glarus Woods State Park for a candlelight snowshoe hike on the Basswood trail. We'll keep warm together at the bonfire, with s'mores, and hot chocolate near the park shelter.

Candlelight skis/hikes are very popular events at DNR properties, with some attracting thousands of visitors on a given night. Given the recent publicity of these events through social media outlets and the department's responsibility to provide a safe recreational experience, access to these events may be restricted at times when parking capacity has been reached. Thank you for helping make these events a success.