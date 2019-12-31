press release: Candlelight Meditation for World Peace & Concurrent Kids Class

Tuesday, December 31, 7 -8:30 PM with Gen Kelsang Gomlam

“Without inner peace, outer peace is impossible. If we first establish peace within our own minds by training in spiritual paths, outer peace will come naturally; but if we do not, world peace will never be achieved, no matter how many people campaign for it.” Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso Rinpoche

In these perilous times we need confidence that we can actually make a difference! Come join us for a powerful evening of compassion and wisdom that can transform everything you do in 2020 into causes of peace and hope! A Special New Years Eve Kids Class will also happen at the same time. This class will consist of two guided meditations, and teachings and a special activity on meaningful wishes in the new year.

Cost: $10/adult $1/child before 12/24 or $15/adult $2/child after 12/24. Free for Members and Benefactors