Candlelight Snowshoe Hike

media release: Join Madison Parks, Friends of Urban Nature, Wild Warner and the Friends of Cherokee Marsh in this free, family-friendly event at Warner Park. See the park by candlelight and warm up by the fire. A limited number of snowshoes will be available to borrow during the event; bring your own or wear appropriate winter footwear. No registration is needed. This event will take place with or without snow cover but may be canceled if conditions are icy or otherwise unsafe.

See MAP PDF for more information.

Meeting Location: the "rainbow" shelter at Warner Park

Food Cart: Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck

Restrooms: available onsite in the shelter

This free event is made possible thanks to these great partners: