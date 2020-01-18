Candlelight Ski/Hike/Snowshoe

press release: Ski, hike, or snowshoe a trail lit with glowing candlelight. Warm up by the bonfire after enjoying the trail. Snacks and hot beverages will be available for purchase. Weather and snow conditions will determine trail location. Sponsored by the Friends of Governor Dodge. Sorry, no pets please. Vehicle admission stickers are required and will be available for purchase at the event.

Candlelight skis/hikes are very popular events at DNR properties, with some attracting thousands of visitors on a given night. Given the recent publicity of these events through social media outlets and the department's responsibility to provide a safe recreational experience, access to these events may be restricted at times when parking capacity has been reached. Thank you for helping make these events a success.