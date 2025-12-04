Candlelight Hike

media release: In partnership, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Madison Parks presents this wonderful hiking event! Hundreds of softly glowing lights illuminate the trails through Aldo Leopold Nature Center and Edna Taylor Conservation Park. Take a walk through the parks and then enjoy a roaring bonfire outside. All ages are welcome. See Map(opens in a new window)PDF for more information

Parking information and free shuttle service: Only handicapped parking is available at Aldo Leopold Nature Center. Plan to park along a nearby street, or at Edna Taylor Conservation Park, and walk to the start of the event OR at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway and take the FREE shuttle. The shuttle runs approximately every 10 minutes. See Parking Map PDF.

Only handicapped parking is available at Aldo Leopold Nature Center. Plan to park along a nearby street, or at Edna Taylor Conservation Park, and walk to the start of the event OR at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway and take the FREE shuttle. The shuttle runs approximately every 10 minutes. See Parking Map PDF. Borrow Snowshoes : If conditions allow, we'll have snowshoes available to borrow during the event. Quantities are limited.

: If conditions allow, we'll have snowshoes available to borrow during the event. Quantities are limited. S'more kits are available for $4 each and make 2 s'mores.

are available for $4 each and make 2 s'mores. Restrooms are available inside the Aldo Leopold Nature Center.

are available inside the Aldo Leopold Nature Center. Please no pets , skiing, or sleds allowed.

, skiing, or sleds allowed. If there is no snow, the event will be a walk/hike.

Volunteering Opportunities: Assist with placing the many lights along the trails prior to the sun setting. Meet at Aldo Leopold Nature Center at 2pm. Volunteers can also help with clean-up or picking up the lights starting around 6:30pm. If you can come early or stay late to help, please email John at: Jweichelt@cityofmadison.com