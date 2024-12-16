media release: In response to the tragic school shooting that has deeply impacted our community, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) is organizing efforts to provide comfort and support during this difficult time.

To honor those affected and provide a space for healing, BGCDC will host a Candlelight Vigil at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, at the Vel Phillips Statue on the State Capitol grounds. This gathering invites the community to come together in solidarity, reflect, and begin the journey of healing.

“As an organization dedicated to serving youth and families, we feel it is our responsibility to step forward and create spaces for connection and healing,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. “This vigil is one way we can stand with our community and show that we are here to support them during this unimaginable time.”

In addition to the vigil, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County is organizing ongoing efforts to address the needs of youth and families impacted by this tragedy. These plans include providing safe spaces for young people to process their emotions, connecting individuals with mental health resources, and collaborating with community partners to provide both immediate and long-term support.

In Attendance:

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Michael Johnson, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dany County

Bishop Godfrey Stubbs, End Times Ministries International

Dr Joe Gothard, MMSD school superintendent

Renee Moe, the United Way CEO

Anthony Cooper, CEO of Focused Interruptions

and additional community leaders

The entire community is invited to attend and stand together in this time of sorrow and hope.

