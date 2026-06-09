Candlelight Vigil for Michael Johnson

media release: Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) is deeply saddened to share that its President and CEO, Michael Johnson, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Michael Johnson was an extraordinary leader and tireless advocate for young people whose impact transformed the organization and the broader community. Over his 17-year tenure, he expanded The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County’s reach and redefined what was possible for the youth and families it serves.

Under his leadership, the Club grew from a single location on Taft Street to a regional organization that now includes the Fitchburg Club and the Sun Prairie McKenzie Club. He was the visionary behind the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center and championed a cradle-to-career model that supports youth from as early as six weeks through young adulthood. He also helped introduce early childhood programming, including infant care—an offering available at fewer than 2% of Clubs nationwide—and strengthened the organization’s focus on safety, education, and long-term career success.

Michael Johnson’s influence extended beyond program growth, helping transform the organization into a leading force for youth development—expanding partnerships, strengthening educational outcomes, and increasing opportunities for thousands of young people across Dane County.

“Michael’s impact on this organization and on this community is truly immeasurable,” said Chris Fortune, Chair of the Board. “This is a profound loss for all of us. Michael was a remarkable leader who cared deeply about young people and their future. He believed wholeheartedly in this team, and he often said our staff is the reason for our success. That strength remains, and together we will carry his mission forward.”

While the organization mourns this loss, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County remains strong, with a staff dedicated to continuing the work Michael so passionately led and an engaged Board of Directors. The Board has unanimously appointed Taylor Jackson, former chief education and people officer, as interim president and CEO.

“We are heartbroken by Michael’s loss,” said Jackson. “He dedicated his life to creating opportunities for kids and ensuring they felt safe, supported, and set up for success. While we grieve, our commitment to the young people and families we serve remains unwavering. Our Clubs are open, our work continues, and we will carry forward Michael’s vision and purpose.”

The organization’s programs and services will continue without interruption, including one of Johnson’s favorite annual celebrations: the All-White Party on June 27, 2026, at the Orpheum Theater. This year’s party will undoubtedly carry new meaning as it will be a moment for the community to come together in honor of Michael and support the work he cared about so deeply.

How the Community Can Help

The community is invited to join Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County for a candlelight vigil celebrating Michael’s life and legacy on June 9, from 7:30–8:30 p.m. CST. Guests are invited to park in Thermo Fisher Scientific’s lot (5225-1 Verona Rd, Fitchburg, WI), and the vigil will take place in the parking lot of the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center (5215 Verona Road, Fitchburg, WI). Vigil attendees should know the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center will be closed to the public.

More details will be shared soon on how to support the Johnson family and Clubs.

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is a local not-for-profit youth development organization serving thousands of youths in 14 locations, including 10 school-based sites, three traditional Club sites and the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center. The Clubs inspire kids to dream and teach them the skills to achieve when they're most impressionable through quality programs in five core areas: Character & Leadership Development; Education & Career Development; Health & Life Skills; The Arts; and Sports, Fitness & Recreation. See the impact they make in the life of each Club member here: www.bgcdc.org.