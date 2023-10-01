Candlelight Vigil for Peace in Ukraine for People of Faith and Conscience

Capitol Square 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Candlelight Vigil for Peace in Ukraine for People of Faith and Conscience - Sunday Oct 1 - 7:00 - 8:00 pm. Capitol Square - State Street Steps.  Defuse Nuclear War & Peace in Ukraine have called for national and international weeks of action Sept 24 - Oct 8. Events will be held throughout this country and across the world. In Madison we will host four events.  In this fourth event, people of faith and conscience will vigil with candles at the Capitol. Info on all the events: https://worldbeyondwar.org/madison/

