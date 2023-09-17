Candlelight Vigil for Those Cut From Medicare

media release: S un. Sept. 17, 7:00 pm Triangle Community Ministry (755 Braxton Pl.) Candlelight Vigil for those cut from Medicaid – hosted by the WI Poor Peoples' Campaign! We are part of the Non-Violent Medicaid Army (NVMA) and are planning events as part of a national Week of Action September 17-23rd. The candlelight vigil will draw attention to the hundreds of thousands of people in Wisconsin who are at risk of losing healthcare coverage this year due to Medicaid Cut-Offs.