RSVP for Canine Adventure Course

media release: Canine Adventure Course is hosted by a local, force-free, Certified Professional Dog Trainer. Sarah Hau, Owner of Pack Up Puppy LLC.

WHO IS CANINE ADVENTURE COURSE FOR?

➢Your dog needs practice engaging with you while around other people and other dogs.

➢Your dog could use a confidence boost.

➢Your dog loves a new experience.

➢You want to improve the 2-way communication with your dog.

➢You would like to work on dog manners in a real-life setting.

➢You want to do something fun with your dog!

The course consists of 15-20 novel obstacles which the dog and handler negotiate and complete together. Itis a non-competitive event, focusing on teamwork between dog and owner, and having fun! The course is completed ON LEASH, allowing dogs of all ages, abilities, and training levels to join in.

Details can be found at PackUpPuppy.com. Registration is through Fitchburg Rec Department.