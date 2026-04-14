media release: The Global Health Institute’s May Global Health Tuesday Webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026, from 9-10am CST, where the discussion will focus on Cannabis and One Health: Connecting People, Planet, and Policy.

This virtual event will explore the interdisciplinary applications of cannabis across medicine, agriculture, sustainability, and policy, continuing our commitment to advancing dialogue, research, and opportunities for collaboration in this space.

Calyn Ostrowski, associate director of strategic partnerships & development, GHI, leads the discussion with panelists Dr. Silvia Martins, professor of epidemiology, Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University; Dr. Traci Toomey, professor, Division of Epidemiology & Community Health, School of Public Health, University of Minnesota; Dr. Omobolanle Ade-Ademilua, professor, botany, director of ACE-DHARS, deputy director, Centre for Biodiversity Conservation & Ecosystem Management, University of Lagos, Nigeria; and Dr. Heather Barkholtz, assistant director of forensic toxicology, Pharmaceutical Sciences Division, School of Pharmacy, UW–Madison and Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene.