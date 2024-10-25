media release: Italy | 1979 | 35mm | 96 min.

Director: Ruggero Deodato; Cast: Robert Kerman, Carl Yorke, Francesca Ciardi

Employing a “found footage” device that predates The Blair Witch Project by 20 years, Cannibal Holocaust tells of four documentary filmmakers who meet a brutal end at the hands of a savage South American tribe of cannibals. Director Deodato’s approach to this material is so intensely graphic and realistic that he and the film’s producer were arrested upon its release, and the film was seized. Film scholar Nathan Wardinski, author of Dissecting Cannibal Holocaust, will join us for a post-screening discussion and Q&A. Viewer discretion advised.