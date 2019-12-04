Cannonball Path Construction

press release: This project is a shared-use (bicycle and pedestrian) path that extends the existing Cannonball Path at Fish Hatchery Road to the Wingra Creek Path.

This is the final piece of the overall 4+ mile Cannonball Path linking areas of Fitchburg and Arbor Hills neighborhood with downtown Madison. The overall Cannonball Path project is a joint effort between Madison and Fitchburg, with land acquisition partially funded by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Madison is the lead agency for the project from the west line of the Arbor Hills neighborhood to its northern terminus.

The City will be holding a public meeting to discuss possible design and route alternatives for this path at the date, time and location noted below:

December 4 at 6:00pm, Wright Middle School – Library Media Center, 1717 Fish Hatchery Rd.

The Cannonball Path connects neighborhoods with parks, schools, major conservancy areas as well as retail, commercial and employment centers. It also connects to the Capital City Trail, Southwest Path, Military Ridge Trail and Badger State Trail, making it a key component of the regional network of paths for recreation as well as transportation.

In 2020, the City plans to apply for grant funds to help fund the future construction of this path. The City is reviewing possible route alternatives to make the connection between the current end of the path at Fish Hatchery Rd. to the Wingra Creek Path.

There currently two alternatives. One alternative is to remove the on-street bike lane and sidewalk on one side of Fish Hatchery Rd. in order to install a multi-use path on that side of the street. This path would be at the same grade as the existing sidewalk. The second alternative is to continue working on a route parallel to the railroad tracks and then head north through Bowman Park to connect to Plaenert Dr. These alternatives are depicted in the following map: Alternatives Map pdf

Project construction is currently scheduled for 2025.