press release: Mexico | 115 min | Not Rated | Blu-Ray | Dir. Felipe Cazals

A group of students arrives in a small town during a hiking expedition. Once there, the local priest accuses them of being communist agitators on the run from an army crack-down against student demonstrations in nearby Mexico City and rallies the townsfolk to lynch them. Based on true facts occurred in the town of Canoa in 1968.

"Canoa: A Shameful Memory is a remarkable political document that combines unreliable narrators, documentary style, and primal drama into a provocative portrait of despotism, manipulation, and mob violence." - Sean Axmaker (Stream On Demand)