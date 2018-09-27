Canoa: A Shameful Memory
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Mexico | 115 min | Not Rated | Blu-Ray | Dir. Felipe Cazals
A group of students arrives in a small town during a hiking expedition. Once there, the local priest accuses them of being communist agitators on the run from an army crack-down against student demonstrations in nearby Mexico City and rallies the townsfolk to lynch them. Based on true facts occurred in the town of Canoa in 1968.
"Canoa: A Shameful Memory is a remarkable political document that combines unreliable narrators, documentary style, and primal drama into a provocative portrait of despotism, manipulation, and mob violence." - Sean Axmaker (Stream On Demand)