Canoe Conundrum: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Ho-Chunk Nation's Dugout Canoes in Lake Mendota

media release: In late 2021, maritime archeologist Tamara Thomsen found a 1,200-year-old dugout canoe partially submerged in the lakebed during a recreational dive in Lake Mendota. This discovery caused ripples of fascination in Wisconsin and generated international news coverage. The only thing more surprising than finding this canoe was the discovery of a 3,000-year-old dugout canoe less than a year later, only 100 yards from the first canoe.

These canoes are part of the deep cultural heritage of the Ho-Chunk Nation, the original inhabitants of Teejop, now known as Madison. Bill Quackenbush, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation, has been involved in the preservation and study of these canoes since they were discovered. As part of his work, Quackenbush took a group of Ho-Chunk Nation youth on a five-day journey in a newly made dugout canoe through the Four Lakes region. Quackenbush continues to work with Dr. James Skibo, the Wisconsin State Archaeologist, on exploring the lakebed of Lake Mendota in search of more archaeological discoveries.

Join Bill Quackenbush and Dr. James Skibo for an exciting talk covering the scientific and cultural significance of these dugout canoes, the science behind the preservation of these delicate and important historical objects, and learn what else may be buried in the lakebed of Lake Mendota.

Thursday, June 8 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

In-Person Social Hour from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Rutabaga Paddlesports • Madison, WI

Virtual Attendance Available via Zoom