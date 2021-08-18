media release: Come out to Wisconsin Brewing Company and enjoy a free paddle around the pond in the Backyard. Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will have its fleet of canoes available for people to try, and give pointers for those who are inexperienced. It's a great opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the pond and follow up your canoe ride with an outstanding beer!

Raffle tickets will also be for sale, with over 20 prizes available including a $1,000 prize package from Fontana Sports in Madison!

Upper Sugar River Watershed Association (USRWA) is a non-profit organization that works to maintain water quality in the combined 115 miles of rivers and streams within the watershed. USRWA is involved in a variety of things including water quality monitoring, working with farmers to reduce field runoff, invasive species control, prairie restoration, youth education programs, and much more. Register at https://uppersugar.org/ events/paddle-the-pond/