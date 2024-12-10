Canopy Center Fundraiser

media release: Delta Beer Lab is a wonderful supporter of many nonprofits in the Madison community - on Tuesday, December 10 from 4-8pm they are donating all of their net profits to Canopy Center. It's our job to get as many people there as possible! Tuesday is Vinyl Night at Delta, so if you have a record you can bring it and they will play one side. If not, you can just come and enjoy the music, have a drink (beer or soda), grab a pizza or pretzel, and hang out!

It’s just happy hour - so patrons and supporters can stop in at any time. Grab and go beer and soda also count toward our total for the evening!

RSVP on Facebook to receive a reminder.