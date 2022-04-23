Canopy Understories Opening Ceremony

media release: Canopy Understories is a new sculpture series commissioned by the Madison Public Art Project featuring the artists Laura Richards and William Grant Turnbull.

Opening Ceremony on Earth Day! Friday, April 22nd, 2022, 1PM, located in the Longenecker Horticultural Gardens of the UW-Madison Arboretum.

All are invited. Free to attend. Join us as these exciting sculptures premiere to the public with an artists' talk to follow. Registration suggested but not required to attend.