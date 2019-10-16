press release: Wisconsin Books to Prisoners is delighted to announce the publication of ‘Canteen Cuisine’, a cookbook and nutritional resource collectively written by WBTP volunteers and men and women in WI prisoners!

The savory dishes, snacks, cakes, pies and candy recipes in the book are made from the limited ingredients prisoners purchase from prison canteens and which are cooked solely in microwave ovens, and, in many cases, ingeniously improvised cooking gear.

Please join us on Oct 16th, 5 – 9 pm in the Social Justice Center to celebrate the release of the book.

Men and women formerly incarcerated will be on hand to present “eye-witness” accounts of the food served in WI prisons as well as to express their concerns about prison conditions in WI.

There will be samples of food based on the 45 recipes contributed by prisoners!