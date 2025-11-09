media release: The name Cantrip is an Old Scots word meaning a charm, magic spell or piece of mischief and it aptly describes the unexpected twists and turns in their musical arrangements, likewise the compelling potency of their musicianship. Swirling border pipes, raging fiddle, thunderous guitar and three rich voices blend to create a sound energetic enough to tear the roof off. After 20 years of touring, Cantrip has found a character like no other. Echoes can be heard of trad music from the 1960s and '70s, but the years have slowly infested their music with the sounds of funk, metal, bluegrass, swing, and even klezmer. Dan Houghton, Jon Bews, Alasdair White, and Eric McDonald stir the elements in a witches’ cauldron, slowly coalescing into chaotic order.

"Their music comes from wild landscapes and wild places of the spirit." -- The Orcadian

Optional workshop at 6:30 pm: Join Cantrip to learn instrumental Scottish music and what makes traditional tunes perennially relevant. In this class we’ll be looking at traditional tunes from Scotland, and the stylistic means to play them. We’ll focus on how to play these tunes in a group context and with individual instruments, their harmony and rhythm, and how to give your playing authenticity and swing. To give context to the music, we’ll talk about the history of the tunes and how they relate to the different instrumental and regional traditions of Scotland. Teaching will be primarily by ear but sheet music for the tunes covered will be provided, after the class.