Cap Alan, Wonderporium

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Doors 6 PM; Music 7-9:30 PM

Cap Alan is the psychedelic electronic art-pop duo of Jeff Sauer (Czarbles) and Andrew Fitzpatrick (Bon Iver, All Tiny Creatures).

Wonderporium is a new ensemble specializing in improvisation, live electronics, ambient soundscapes, noise cultivation, and who knows what else. Each Wonderporium concert is fully improvised and intrinsically wonder-ful. Featuring Tom Curry on tuba and electronics, Jason Kutz on keyboards, and Noah Gilfillan on synthesis.

Info

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Cap Alan, Wonderporium - 2025-02-19 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cap Alan, Wonderporium - 2025-02-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cap Alan, Wonderporium - 2025-02-19 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cap Alan, Wonderporium - 2025-02-19 19:00:00 ical