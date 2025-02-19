Cap Alan, Wonderporium

× Expand courtesy The Wonderporium A collage of members of The Wonderporium. The Wonderporium

media release: Doors 6 PM; Music 7-9:30 PM

Cap Alan is the psychedelic electronic art-pop duo of Jeff Sauer (Czarbles) and Andrew Fitzpatrick (Bon Iver, All Tiny Creatures).

Wonderporium is a new ensemble specializing in improvisation, live electronics, ambient soundscapes, noise cultivation, and who knows what else. Each Wonderporium concert is fully improvised and intrinsically wonder-ful. Featuring Tom Curry on tuba and electronics, Jason Kutz on keyboards, and Noah Gilfillan on synthesis.