media release: The Capital Area Pickleball Association (CAPA) is excited to announce their first CAPA Cup Tournament will be held at McGaw Park in Fitchburg on August 18, 19 and 20th, 2023. With over 200 participants, the three-day event promises a dynamic blend of fun and competition. The 2023 CAPA Cup Tournament is sponsored by Baird Wealth Management and the Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau. CAPA is comprised of members that are invested in their community and will be donating proceeds from 2023 CAPA Cup tournament to Dane County Boys & Girls Club.“Baird Private Wealth Management is proud to sponsor the first annual CAPA Cup,” said Christopher Yesbeck, Senior VP of Baird Wealth Management. “We are committed to investing in the communities where we do business, and we’ve chosen to focus on pickleball because it is a positive, entertaining sport for all ages. We are excited to be a part of this event, contribute to one of the many things that makes the Madison area a great place to live, and support a wonderful organization like the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.”

“Fitchburg is thrilled to host the Capital Area Pickleball Association’s 1st Annual CAPA CUP in Fitchburg," said Angela Kinderman, Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau’s President/CEO. “Fitchburg is excited to invest in the fastest growing sport in the country. The sport has a low barrier entry and what we really love is how the play, by design or default, includes the opportunity to socialize and build community across all ages. The City of Fitchburg is investing in the sport also, adding more benefits for visitors and residents, with an expansion to the McGaw Park courts in 2024.”

Join CAPA and area pickleball enthusiasts for this exciting tournament as players showcase their skills and sportsmanship in what will undoubtedly be a memorable event. For more information, visit www.capareapb.com. Must be a CAPA member to play, annual dues are $15/year.