Cape No. 7

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

Co-presented with the Taiwanese Undergraduate Student Association

Taiwan | 129 min | NR | BluRay | Dir. Te-Sheng Wei

Mon Apr 30 | 7:00 PM

A unusual group of people in a village on the coast of Taiwan form a band to perform at a beach concert, while the lead singer searches for the intended recipient of seven lost love letters.

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
608-262-1143
