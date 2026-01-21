Capital Accumulation and Racial Oppression: Contingency or Necessity?

media release: UW Havens-Wright Center event. You must register in advance.

This event is presented in collaboration with the Chicanx/e and Latinx/e Studies (CLS) Program and the Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies (LACIS) Program at UW-Madison.

Ruy Braga has a degree in Social Sciences (1993), a master’s degree in Sociology (1996; dissertation on Contemporary crisis and restoration of capital: from criticism of dominant economism to the analysis of class struggles), PhD in Social Sciences from Unicamp (2002, with thesis on The nostalgia of Fordism: elements for a critique of the French Theory of Regulation) and professorship at the University of São Paulo (2012; thesis on The politics of the precariat: from populism to Lulist hegemony). He also performed postdoctoral research at the University of California at Berkeley (2010-2011 and 2015-2016). Ruy Braga served as a visiting professor at the following universities: École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (EHESS), National University of Cuyo (Mendoza, Argentina), University of Coimbra and University of California at Berkeley. Furthermore, he gave lectures and mini-courses at the University of Rome, the New University of Lisbon, the ISCTE (University Institute of Lisbon), the Catholic University of Louvain (UCL) and the University of the Witwatersrand. He is currently head of the Department of Sociology at the Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Human Sciences at USP, where he coordinates the Center for the Study of Citizenship Rights (Cenedic).