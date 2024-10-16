Capital Campaign Success

media release: Is your organization considering a Capital Campaign? Are you unsure of where to start in the process and who to bring along on your journey?

Join us via Zoom

Wednesday, October 16 from 1pm - 2pm CST

Principal and Lead Consultant Amanda White will share best practices for starting the Capital Campaign planning process and key considerations to set your organization up for future success when undergoing a large-scale fundraising effort.

This presentation is geared towards organizations that are just starting their Capital Campaign journey or considering the options for their organization.

Sign up for this free webinar using the following link: https://forms.gle/ bxaUZRvF9QStEE3r9

For more information visit amandawhiteconsulting.com