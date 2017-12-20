Capital City Bike Path Intersection Reconstruction
The city is proposing to improve the Capital City Path crossing of Winnebago St/Riverside Drive. This involves creating a diagonal crossing for bikes that reduces the severity of the turning motion specifically at the southeast corner of the intersection.
As part of this project, we will also be removing and replacing the pavement along Winnebago Street from the bridge over the Yahara River to the median where Winnebago St and Eastwood Drive split.
