press release: Capital City Toastmasters, an international speech and leadership club, meets at Ten Pin Alley, 6285 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month, 6:30 – 8 pm. The next meeting takes place Tuesday, October 8.

The club is open to anyone who wishes to improve their public speaking and leadership skills. Guests are welcome at every meeting and may participate in select activities.

The club contains a wide variety of members with speaking levels ranging from 20 year veterans to new members including a few international members.

"This organization is a great opportunity for professionals to gain confidence, management skills and networking opportunities in a welcoming atmosphere," describes Erin Kelley Bober, chapter president.

For more information go to: 2953.toastmastesclubs.org or contact Erin Kelley Bober at president-2953@ toastmastersclubs.org, or Mike Zelm at vpe-2953@toastmastersclubs.org

Toa stmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 358,000 in more than 16,800 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders.