Capital K9s Golf Outing

Buy Tickets

Lake Windsor Country Club, Windsor 4628 Golf Road, Windsor, Wisconsin 53598

press release: Join us for the Third Annual Capital K9s Golf Outing 2025 on August 18 at the beautiful Lake Windsor Country Club! Culver's returns as our major sponsor. Register & warm up beginning at 8 am; shotgun start at 9 am, following an impressive & rarely-seen private K9 Demo. K9s will be all over the course with lots of time to interact and take photos. As before, terrific silent auction (you won't believe what we have this year!) and a great prizes in our raffle. ALL proceeds go directly to the K9 unit. The city pays only the (human) officers' salaries and we pay the rest, thanks to generous donors like you. It costs us approximately $100,000 to support one team for the dog's lifetime. Please come join the volunteers working for this amazing unit. Guaranteed good time. 

Info

Lake Windsor Country Club, Windsor 4628 Golf Road, Windsor, Wisconsin 53598
Fundraisers
Recreation
608-836-1134
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Capital K9s Golf Outing - 2025-08-18 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Capital K9s Golf Outing - 2025-08-18 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Capital K9s Golf Outing - 2025-08-18 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Capital K9s Golf Outing - 2025-08-18 08:00:00 ical