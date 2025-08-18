press release: Join us for the Third Annual Capital K9s Golf Outing 2025 on August 18 at the beautiful Lake Windsor Country Club! Culver's returns as our major sponsor. Register & warm up beginning at 8 am; shotgun start at 9 am, following an impressive & rarely-seen private K9 Demo. K9s will be all over the course with lots of time to interact and take photos. As before, terrific silent auction (you won't believe what we have this year!) and a great prizes in our raffle. ALL proceeds go directly to the K9 unit. The city pays only the (human) officers' salaries and we pay the rest, thanks to generous donors like you. It costs us approximately $100,000 to support one team for the dog's lifetime. Please come join the volunteers working for this amazing unit. Guaranteed good time.