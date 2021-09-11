media release: Capital Land Music Fest Presents Madison 2021 Premier Outdoor Concert!!!

Featuring three spectacular musical guests.

Chart Topping Songstress Vivian Green

Award winning Motown Artist Kevin Ross

Former member of the group Black Street Rodney Poe

Mark your calendars for September 11, 2021 at 6:30pm!!! The concert will be at Sheehan Park 925-1375 Sun Prairie. GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY. VIP TICKET ($55) INCLUDES PREMIER SEATING AND ARTIST MEET AND GREET

SOUNDS BY MADISON'S OWN DJ ACE!!!!

Mask are recommended to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19. All tickets will be refunded if the event is cancelled. No other refund request will be honored.