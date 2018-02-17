Capital Springs Winter Fun Day

press release: Get outdoors for a morning of lakeside winter fun! The Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area and Dane County Parks are pleased to sponsor Winter Fun Day on Saturday, February 17, from 9 am to noon at Lake Farm County Park (4330 Libby Road, Madison 53711).

The event features ice fishing on Lake Waubesa and snowshoeing on lakeshore trails. Great for families!

At 9:15 AM, Yahara Fishing Club conducts an ice fishing demonstration on Lake Waubesa, and at 10:30 AM, volunteers lead a snowshoe hike along lakeshore trails through the beautiful Capital Springs Centennial State Park. All events start at Lake Farm Park, shelter 1, near a bonfire, treats and warm refreshments.

If we have no snow, join us on a naturalist-led hike. We will look for Wisconsin winter birds, so bring binoculars. Winter Fun Day is a free event.

To ice fish, a state fishing license is required for visitors 16 years or older; please purchase online at http://dnr.wi.gov/gowild/ resident.html. Bring your own fishing gear (we have some ice augers) and snowshoes.

If there is sufficient snow, cross country ski trails will be open at Lake Farm Park; a Dane County trail permit is required for skiing. For more information, contact Clare at carlson.clare@countyofdane.com 608-224-3606 or visit www.friendsofcapitalsprings. org/events.