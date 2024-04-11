media release: Join Madison College, in partnership with the Wisconsin Academy, for Capital Verses, featuring two-time Austin Poetry Slam Champion, the 2022 Texas Grand Slam Champion, and the author of the poetry collection Golden Brown Skin, Andre Bradford, a.k.a S.C., Says at Madison College, Goodman South Campus. He has toured and featured at venues and universities across the country, and his work has been featured in the Huffington Post, Write About Now, The Edge radio, The Culture Trip, and Blavity. His poetry covers various topics ranging from being mixed race to social justice, mental health awareness, and never settling in relationships.