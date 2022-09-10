media release: Come outside for the the 4th Annual CapitalLand Music Fest on Saturday, SEPTEMBER 10, at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie. This year's guest will be the Soul Smooth Voice of Recording Artist Kevin Ross, Grammy Nominated Artist Ro James, and and the multi-talented songstress, ROE. Tickets are now on sale.

CLMF will be equipped with Food vendors, VIP meet & greet, games and surprises, so come prepared for fun. Whether you're looking for love, meeting up with friends or just want to get the family out the house. MARK YOUR CALENDARS for a great night of good music and a much needed sweet release...but you already knew that.

https://www.facebook.com/events/3349777465347558