media release: Get ready for the 5th Annual CapitalLand Music Fest '23 Live Event w/ Anthony David, Algebra Blesset and KeKe Wyatt on September 9, 2023.

This is the music festival you've been waiting for! Gather your friends and dance the night away to some awesome music for your soul. With an incredible lineup of talented musicians, this event promises to be unforgettable. From your favorite hits to soulful ballads, there's something for everyone.

The venue at 910 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 offers the perfect setting for a memorable evening. Soak up the energetic atmosphere as you enjoy live performances under the starry sky. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of live music.

Come and be a part of the CapitalLand Music Fest '23! Get your dancing shoes ready and prepare for an evening filled with music, fun, and unforgettable memories. Mark your calendars and get ready to make some noise!