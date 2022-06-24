media release: Festival passes are now on sale for the inaugural CapitalQ Theatre Festival!

A fresh, new spin on the perennial favorite, “Queer Shorts,” this festival runs a single weekend and is filled with new and original short plays and 1-Act Plays submitted from local and national playwrights. Along with FREE theatre workshops and masterclasses open to the public, this weekend will celebrate original queer stories told by up-and-coming queer writers and allow you to learn more about how theatre is made. Be a part of a new Pride Month tradition!

All performances will last about 60 minutes.

ALL MASTERCLASSES & WORKSHOPS ARE FREE! – NO TICKET NEEDED. Festival Passes required for ticked performances. Festival passes start at $15 and go up depending on how many performances you want to see.

Preliminary Festival Schedule:

Friday, June 24:

7:30pm – Short Plays (Evjue) / 1-Act Plays #1 (Drury)

Saturday, June 25:

12:00pm – Masterclass – Topic TBA (Evjue) / Masterclass – Topic TBA (Drury)

2:00pm – Short Plays (Evjue) / 1-Act Plays #1 (Drury)

7:30pm – New Works Staged Readings (Evjue) / 1-Act Plays #2 (Drury)

Sunday, June 26:

12:00pm – Masterclass – Topic TBA (Evjue) / Masterclass – Topic TBA (Drury)

2:00pm – New Works Staged Readings (Evjue) / 1-Act Plays #2 (Drury)

*CapitalQ Theatre Festival is made possible by contributions from Jim Hartman’s State Farm Agency and the New Harvest Foundation.

Festival Passes:

Single Show Pass: $15

Two Show Pass: $20

Three Show Pass: $25

Four Show Pass: $30