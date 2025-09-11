Capitol Centre Park Ribbon Cutting

media release: The community is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 11, 2025, for the newly opened Capitol Centre Park. The redesigned and renovated courtyard space at Madison Senior Center, 330 W. Mifflin Street, is now a public park for all to enjoy.

The transformation began after the courtyard was transferred to the Parks Division, prompting a redesign shaped by extensive community input. Over the course of 2022, Parks hosted five public meetings, two online surveys and a series of stakeholder sessions to ensure the new space reflects the needs and desires of neighbors and park users.

Following this engagement, the project received approval from the Madison Common Council and the Urban Design Commission in 2023. The redesigned courtyard features increased turf, landscaping and trees, improved accessibility, and added amenities, including seating, a nature play area, and bike racks.

Madison Parks extends its appreciation to the residents for their strong advocacy and feedback throughout the process.

“This project is a great example of how community voices shape our parks,” said Lisa Laschinger, interim parks superintendent. “We’re excited to add this welcoming space to the downtown park system.”

Remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony, set for 2:30pm on Thursday, September 11, 2025, will be given by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Alder Mike Verveer and Paul Quinn, of Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc.

Capitol Centre Park is located at the Madison Senior Center courtyard, 330 W. Mifflin Street and open daily, regular park hours – 4:00am to 10:00pm.