× Expand courtesy Capitol City Band The Capitol City Band returns to Rennebohm Park in summer 2022.

media release: FREE Concert in the Park by the Capitol City Band, Jim Latimer-conductor.

Rehearsals/soft opening to 2023 season, 6:30 pm Thursdays, 6/8-22.

Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave. Bring a chair; bring a friend; salute all veterans with your favorite toe-tapping patriotic music. For information: 608 835-9861.