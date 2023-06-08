Capitol City Band

Rennebohm Park 115 N. Eau Claire Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: FREE Concert in the Park by the Capitol City Band, Jim Latimer-conductor.

Rehearsals/soft opening to 2023 season, 6:30 pm Thursdays, 6/8-22.

Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave. Bring a chair; bring a friend; salute all veterans with your favorite toe-tapping patriotic music. For information:  608 835-9861.

Info

Music
608-835-9861
