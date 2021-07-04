Capitol City Band, directed by James Latimer.

media release: "Fireworks in Sound" Opening Concert July 4, 6 pm.

Help begin the Capitol City Band's 53rd season at Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave., Madison.

Bring a lawn chair and a friend

Founded by the late Dr. Elmer Ziegler, the Capitol City Band played its first concert season of concerts in the park in Vilas Park in 1969. Since 1971, the band has been playing summer concerts in Rennebohm Park. Jim Latimer has conducted the band since 1981 with Dave Pedracine as the associate conductor since 1983. The musicians are some of the area's finest. The band plays all genres of music including polkas, waltzes, pop, jazz, and Sousa marches. There's music for everyone!