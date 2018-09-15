press release: Latin dance social dancing event featuring DJ Jo-Z (Chicago) spinning salsa, bachata, and cumbia, with dance showcases by Salsabrositas (Milwakee), David Del Zas (México), and Alma Latina Bachata (Milwaukee).

Complimentary dance lessons from 7 to 7:30; beginner and intermediate. All ages (18+) welcome & LGBTQ+ friendly!

Capitol City Salsa Social is Madison's first monthly Latin dance "social." Every third Saturday of the month we'll feature top-quality DJs, guest instructors, and performance showcases--all in the best possible venue for social dancers: EarthView Yoga in downtown Madison. We are a social Latin dance event "for dancers by dancers" that centers around salsa and bachata partner dancing genres. We strive to create a safe, welcoming, enjoyable, and unique community where dancers of all levels can find value and inspiration to pursue Latin dance in a positive way!