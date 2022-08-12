press release: Capitol Comedy Hour is the longest running showcase in the city of Madison, hosted and produced by Matt Jordan of Local Madison Comedy, a website that serves as a directory for all comedy events in Madison. Matt’s show has become a staple in the scene, and often features the best and brightest in up and coming comedic talent. Purely a standup show that features the best in standup. This festival’s edition of the show is its first edition taking place at Harmony bar, and the first edition as the late show of the festival Friday lineup. For this reason, we really want you to come celebrate this amazing lineup with us, and have the best time a very small amount of money can buy!

Hosted by Matt Jordan

Featuring Mike Atcherson, Seth Davis, Matt MacLean, Jonathan Dunne, Jessica Misra, Steve Vanderploeg, Caitlin Checkeroski, and AJ Grill!

$10 ($7 adv.).

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!