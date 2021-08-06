press release: $10.

Capitol Comedy Hour is a long-standing comedy showcase in Madison that has featured comedy greats from all over the country, and the best regional comics to offer. We're back with an amazing lineup of locals and festival performers from all over the country! This is one you won't want to miss!

Matt Jordan runs a fantastic show that has been featured in every year of Madison Comedy Week so far!

Joining Matt this year will be: Brook Whitehead, Chris Mejia, Colton Dowling, Gabe Davis, Anthony Bonazzo, Aaron McDavis, Cameron Little, Emily Schaefer

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda!

