× Expand LessWork Lens Rory Rusch

media release: $20, 21 and over. Doors: 8PM (with live music!), Show: 9PM - 10:30PM

Capitol Comedy Hour is a variety show in the style of the classic late-night talk shows. Stand-up, sketch comedy, improv - it’s all here, plus a few surprises! Hosted by Andrew Rynning. Standup from Rory Rusch, Samara Suomi, Kayla Ruth, and Max Sorich.