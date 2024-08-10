media release: Capitol Comedy Hour is a live variety show in the style of classic late-night television. All the staples that make for classic late-night are here: current events, sketches, funny videos, wild characters, live music, and more! It’s all held together by standup performances from some of the funniest performers in the country. Hosted by the charming Andrew Rynning, with sidekick Matt Jordan on piano. Proudly part of the Madison Comedy Week festival with standup by Ben Frank, Sami Sutker, Shea Freeman, Andrew Yang, and Dana Ehrmann!

Special "50th Anniversary Celebration" show! Has Capitol Comedy Hour been around that long? How old are Matt and Andrew? Why haven't they aged? Does that matter? Does anything?

---------------------------------------------

DOORS AND LIVE MUSIC AT 8PM; SHOW BEGINS AT 9PM. Only 50 total tickets; don't get left out of the best show in Madison.